Candy Cane Lane stand selling handmade scarves to support Unicef

An Edmonton girl is raising money to support Unicef by selling handmade scarves at Candy Cane Lane.

For the second year, Farista Sairuv has finger-knit hundreds of scarves with the help of her family to sell with all proceeds donated to the international charity focusing on protecting human rights and access to education.

Last year, she raised $1,400 and ran out of stock. This time around, she's crafted about 240 scarves and hopes to sell enough to surpass her previous total.

For her, supporting Unicef is important as the agency helps care for the world's poorest children.

"The more children we can take care of and the more children that we ensure they have what they need, the better the world will be," Sairuv told CTV News Edmonton.

It usually takes about two days to finger-knit one scarf, Sairuv described, and she does it while studying for her classes.

"I have ADHD, so it really helps me to study," she added. "Just like to have something to keep my hands busy."

"Plus, I get to do my part to help."