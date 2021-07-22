Advertisement
Car rams park bench, nearly goes through Boston Pizza
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 9:30PM MDT
A car was seen outside the patio of a Boston Pizza restaurant in downtown Edmonton Thursday evening (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch)
EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a collision where a vehicle nearly ended up inside a Boston Pizza restaurant in downtown Edmonton.
Around 5:20 p.m. Thursday a vehicle left the road, rammed a park bench, and made contact with a patio barrier outside a Boston Pizza near 106 Street and Jasper Avenue.
Edmonton police told CTV News Edmonton that only one person was in the vehicle at the time and they sustained non-life threatening injuries.
No further details were available, EPS said.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
