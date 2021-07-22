EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a collision where a vehicle nearly ended up inside a Boston Pizza restaurant in downtown Edmonton.

Around 5:20 p.m. Thursday a vehicle left the road, rammed a park bench, and made contact with a patio barrier outside a Boston Pizza near 106 Street and Jasper Avenue.

Edmonton police told CTV News Edmonton that only one person was in the vehicle at the time and they sustained non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were available, EPS said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.