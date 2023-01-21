Car turns into Valley Line train during testing

A vehicle collided with a Valley Line train conducting testing Saturday afternoon near Bonnie Doon Mall.

In a statement, the Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to the crash at 82 Avenue and 83 Street around 12:35 p.m.

Investigators say the LRT and vehicle were both travelling southbound on 83 Street when the car reportedly turned right at a red light.

A male passenger in the car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries have been reported to police.

The crash remains under investigation, EPS adds.