    • Carbon tax protest to affect traffic near downtown Monday: EPS

    A carbon tax protest is taking place in Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

    The Edmonton Police Service said there will be traffic disruptions in Oliver and Westmount between noon and 4 p.m.

    The demonstration is expected to take place on 124 Street and on Jasper Avenue between 109 Street and 124 Street, EPS said.

    Drivers are asked to avoid these roads.

    Protests are scheduled at several locations across Canada, including the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 22 near Cochrane, Highway 16 near Lloydminster and Battleford, Sparwood, B.C., and Cypress County, Alta.

    Canada's carbon tax and Alberta's Fuel Tax kicked in on Monday and gas prices are expected to increase as a result.

