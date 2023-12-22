Cars racing cause crash on Yellowhead Trail: police

Two people racing on Yellowhead Trail Friday morning caused a crash that injured a woman in a third vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service said.

A 48-year-old woman driving a Dodge Charger and a 19-year-old man in an Infiniti G35 were racing on the westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail, between 82 Street and 97 Street, just before 8 a.m. when they crashed, EPS said.

The crash impacted a third vehicle. Its driver, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The other drivers stayed on scene and were not injured.

Charges are pending against them, EPS said.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the racing and crash is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.