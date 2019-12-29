EDMONTON -- A female clerk was assaulted during an armed robbery of a cannabis store in northwest Edmonton Sunday night.

Money from a safe and several boxes of cannabis were stolen from the YSS Cannabis store on Mistatim Way around 6 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. Bill Clark with Edmonton Police Service.

Clark said one suspect held the door closed, while a second person with a gun grabbed the clerk by her hair and hit her in the face as he demanded cash and cannabis.

It’s unclear exactly how much was taken. The men are believed to have fled in a car.

Police were reviewing surveillance video from the store and still searching for the men responsible as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

No shots were fired and the clerk was treated for minor injuries.

A cannabis store was also robbed in west Edmonton on Dec. 12. That theft is believed to be the first robbery of a legal cannabis store in Edmonton.