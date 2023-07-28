Caught on camera: 2 people run from deliberately set fire at Lac La Biche business

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island