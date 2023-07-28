Caught on camera: 2 people run from deliberately set fire at Lac La Biche business

Police are searching for two people after two trucks were destroyed by fire in Lac La Biche.

Emergency crews were called to Oasis Sales & Services on 101 Avenue around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The manager at the business confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the two trucks that were burned in the fire are write-offs.

The estimated value of the vehicles is $80,000.

The manager said a witness walking by reported the fire, allowing firefighters to stop it from spreading to other vehicles.

Police have released surveillance video of two people running from the scene as the fire broke out.

The first person is described as having a medium build, wearing a black hoodie with a light design on the front, light pants, and two tone shoes.

The second person had a skinny build, and was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information or surveillance video from the area is asked to call Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.