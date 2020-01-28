EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have posted a video of a hit-and-run that happened in December in hopes of finding the driver responsible.

The video was taken in a parking lot off Parsons Road. The video is timestamped Dec. 20, but police said it happened on Dec. 19. It shows a white or silver car backing into a parking spot and smashing into the back passenger's side of a silver car in the next spot.

The driver of the car pauses momentarily, and then speeds out of the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.