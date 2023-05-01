Caution urged on Wayne Gretzky Drive while firefighters respond to grass fire

The area of Wayne Gretzky Drive and Mt Lawn Road is smoky, police are warning commuters.

Firefighters are responding to a grass fire there.

Because of the reduced visibility, "a few" drivers have crashed into fire trucks, Edmonton Police Service says.

According to EPS, no one has been critically hurt. However, the driver of an SUV that drove into a parked fire engine was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital with undetermined injuries, officials on scene told CTV News Edmonton.

No firefighters have been hurt.