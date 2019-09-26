Celine Dion's 'Courage World Tour' will bring the Canadian superstar to Edmonton in 2020.

Dion will perform at Rogers Place on Apr. 21, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

The tour – Dion's first in more than 10 years – began Sept. 18 in Quebec City. She will perform in almost 100 cities around the world.

The new album, Courage, will be released on Nov. 15. It has been six years since Dion released an English album.