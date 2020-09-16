EDMONTON -- A trio of COVID-19 cases at a public downtown Edmonton school has been classified as an outbreak.

According to the public school division, Alberta Health Services identified two more cases at the Centre High campus on Sept. 15.

As a result, 128 more adult students and four staff need to isolate and be tested.

In total, three cases have been found at the school. Officials said the most recent cases were not contracted on campus.

The first was reported on Monday, and sent one employee and nearly three dozen adult learners home.

As well, 31 students and two employees of Eastglen School are at home after AHS confirmed one COVID-19 case there. The students are mostly in Grade 11, EPSB told CTV News Edmonton.

And, after a positive case at Lillian Osborne was confirmed Sept. 15, 58 students and two staff are no longer on campus. Those students are mostly in the graduating class.

EPSB protocol is to have students and staff who were in close contact with the sick individual self isolate for 14 days, monitor for symptoms, and be tested.

An update on cases in the Edmonton Catholic school division was expected later Wednesday.