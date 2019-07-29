The city says a baseball game at Kinsmen field will have to be rescheduled because of damage to the grass after the Chaos AB festival.

The combination of rain and foot traffic caused a large section of turf to be torn up after the weekend music event.

A spokesperson for the city says the damage wasn’t unexpected, but wet conditions have caused additional delays for cleanup at the site.

The park is expected to be ready for the next scheduled event on Aug. 10-12.

Cost of returning the field to its previous state is the responsibility of the festival organizer.

“We are working with the City of Edmonton in the restoration of any damages to the grass and field as outlined in our original agreement with the Festival and Events team at Kinsmen Park,” a spokesperson for Live Nation said in a written statement to CTV News Edmonton.