Charge laid in Edson man's homicide: police

Cordell Maclellan, 44, was identified as the Edson sports store employee who was fatally shot during a robbery attempt on Nov. 4, 2021. (Source: Edson Funeral Home Ltd. Foothills Crematorium) Cordell Maclellan, 44, was identified as the Edson sports store employee who was fatally shot during a robbery attempt on Nov. 4, 2021. (Source: Edson Funeral Home Ltd. Foothills Crematorium)

Edmonton Top Stories