Charge laid in Edson man's homicide: police

Mounties say they have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a store employee in rural Alberta.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot on Nov. 4 at a sports equipment store in Edson where he worked. He died in hospital and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police called the incident a failed robbery attempt.

RCMP are set to announce charges against a man Monday afternoon. No other details have been made available.

The victim has been identified online as 44-year-old Cordell Maclellan, a father and former oilfield worker who loved outdoor sports. He worked at Indominus Sports.

This is a developing news story. More to come…