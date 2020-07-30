EDMONTON -- Four people will be charged after a home invasion and chase west of Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Drayton Valley RCMP responded to a home invasion just after 8:30 a.m. but the suspects left before police arrived.

An officer first spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 759. The vehicle fled and a homeowner eventually saw it on Range Road 72 near Highway 624, RCMP said.

The vehicle also fled that property but RCMP members finally spotted it in a field by Range Road 73 near Moon Lake Hall.

RCMP said the vehicle caught fire and responding officers contained the area. Residents were told to stay home while police were in the area.

Police first arrested two men at a home near Highway 22, and then arrested a man and a woman after a tip from the public.

Three of the four people were taken to hospital after they jumped from a moving vehicle, police said. They have since been released.

Shawn Victor Fleming, 30, Stuart Kevin McMillan, 19, and Dylan Alexander Andres, 21, all from Edmonton, were charged with break and enter, using a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Charges are pending against a 38-year-old woman from Edmonton.