

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A Grande Prairie man has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of an Edmonton man.

A 26-year-old driving a Volkswagen died on Oct. 29 after being hit by a stolen Ford F-350 in Grande Prairie.

The driver ran away from the scene.

On Dec. 5, RCMP charged Terris Truax, 37, with one count each of dangerous driving causing death, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, and flight from a peace officer. He also faces two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Truax has been kept in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.