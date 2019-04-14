Edmonton police have laid charges against a 22-year-old man in relation to the fire spree on Friday evening along Whyte Avenue.

A man was seen walking in the area around 8:40 p.m. pouring fuel on vehicles and setting them on fire.

With the help of a bystander, dubbed ‘Hawaiian shirt guy’ by many on social media, the man was taken into custody.

On Saturday, Malice Sutton was charged with 11 counts of arson to property of others (damage), three counts of arson to property (disregard for human life), four counts of possessing incediary material and one count of assault with a weapon.

No one was injured in the incident and 13 vehicles were damaged by the flames.