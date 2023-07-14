Charges pending against driver struck by CN train southeast of Edmonton: RCMP

A driver was hospitalized after their vehicle was struck by a train in Strathcona County Thursday evening.

The man was headed west on Township Road 514 when his truck was hit by a southbound train at Range Road 233 around 7 p.m.

The CN train hit the passenger side of the truck and pushed it off the tracks into the ditch.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the driver had already been taken to the University of Alberta Hospital. He was in stable condition as of that evening.

Charges are pending against the 39-year-old man, who is a Beaumont resident, Mounties said.

The damages caused by the incident were described as "extensive," but a dollar figure was not yet known.

The scene was cleaned up by early Friday morning, although crews were seen repairing signs in the area.