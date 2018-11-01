The owner of a vintage car stolen in Nisku said he will give $10,000 to the person that helps him find it.

Mike Sirois’ 1972 Chevelle Malibu SS was stolen from a storage building on Monday.

Sirois' Facebook post about the missing car has been shared more than 13,000 times.

The man wants his car back, but more importantly, he wants justice.

“They make new cars every day. These guys need to be caught. It’s a daily occurrence that’s going on in our local business community.

“We are going to find these people. We are going to bring them to justice … they’ve screwed with the wrong guy.”

A similar vehicle, a lighter blue 1970 Chevelle, was stolen in Calgary recently. Police are investigating whether the two thefts are connected, but Sirois does not think so.

“I think it’s just coincidental,” he said. “The individuals responsible for this, I believe they’re just joy riders.”

With files from David Ewasuk