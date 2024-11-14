EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Chick-fil-A to open second restaurant in Edmonton next week

    A promotional image of Chick-fil-A's nuggets with their signature dipping sauce. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A) A promotional image of Chick-fil-A's nuggets with their signature dipping sauce. (Courtesy: Chick-fil-A)
    A fried chicken fast food hotspot is opening its second location in Edmonton next week.

    Chick-fil-A is continuing its expansion into Alberta with its new South Edmonton Common location, which is the second of three restaurants to open in the province by the end of 2024.

    The restaurant chain opened the first location in the province at West Edmonton Mall last August and plans to open up to 20 total restaurants across Alberta by 2030.

    Signs for a third Chick-fil-A can be seen at a construction site near Stony Plain Road and 186 Street.

    Chick-fil-A also opened its first stand-alone restaurant in Calgary on Nov. 7. Previously, the fast-food chain had a location at the Calgary airport in 2014, but has since closed.

    Edmonton's newest Chick-fil-A is located at 2060-99 St. NW at South Edmonton Common and will have its grand opening on Nov. 21.

