    Chick-fil-A opens West Edmonton Mall location

    Chick-fil-A opened its first Edmonton location inside West Edmonton Mall on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Chick-fil-A opened its first Edmonton location inside West Edmonton Mall on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Chick-fil-A opened its West Edmonton Mall location on Thursday.

    "We're so thrilled to be at West Edmonton Mall. This is my childhood mall, so it's full circle," owner Karleen Rhodes told CTV News Edmonton.

    "I'm so excited that we got to bring it to Edmonton, and I've been loving to hear the people giving feedback on their first Chick-fil-A experiences. That's been really cool."

    Dozens of customers lined up to get their fried chicken fix at the food court on Level 1, Phase 3.

    "My husband loves Chick-fil-A, so I came here to get him Chick-fil-A, actually," Shelby Kitts said.

    The capital region is slated to get another Chick-fil-A, at South Edmonton Common, later this year.

    Chick-fil-A plans to open up to 20 restaurants in Alberta by 2030.

