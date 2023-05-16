Child taken to hospital after falling out of vehicle in west Edmonton

A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she fell out of a vehicle on a west Edmonton road.

It happened in the area of 111 Avenue and 163 Street shortly before 2:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the child managed to get out of her car seat, opened the door while the vehicle was moving, and fell onto the road.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was delayed in the area for several hours, but the road was reopened around 5:15 p.m.

The EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section is investigating.