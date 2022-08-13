Chinatown community patrols document vandalism, help area businesses to build sense of safety
A group of volunteers is regularly conducting community patrols in Chinatown to help document vandalism and make the area a safer space for area businesses and residents.
The Chinatown Transformative Collaborative Society of Edmonton (CTC) leads the volunteer efforts to help revitalize the area by doing regular garbage cleanups and graffiti inventories.
"There's a lot of effort being put towards Chinatown right now through various agencies in the city to clean up Chinatown, so the need for that is not as great as doing a check on vandalism," said Margaret Smith, the city's McCauley and Chinatown revitalization coordinator.
Volunteers will walk through the neighbourhood and note any newly smashed windows, windows needing to be boarded up, graffiti, or hate messaging that's been tagged in alleys or on the side of businesses.
"What we're trying to do is create an inventory of smashed windows and create some sort of window replacement program," Smith said. "(It's) very cost prohibitive to a person who has their windows smashed over and over again.
"Because the more claims they make with their insurance, the more of a liability they are for their insurance company, and they become a risk," Smith added.
The group is working with all levels of government to try and secure funding to help area businesses cover the costs of replacing windows and cleaning graffiti. While doing their graffiti inventory walks, volunteers will also hand out naloxone kits.
Ultimately, the goal for the CTC is to make the area cleaner and safer, in both real and perceived terms.
"It's more than about litter and graffiti and smashed windows," Smith said. "It's about boots on the ground, seeing what's happening and then reporting back to agencies, like REACH and the City of Edmonton."
Jason Wang, a regular volunteer, says he's been going to Chinatown since he was a kid.
"My parents were always taking me to get groceries or go to the restaurants," Wang told CTV News Edmonton. "But in the last few years, especially since COVID started, a lot of us just stopped going — especially with other restaurants opening and places like T&T opening outside of the city centre.
"A lot of us stopped going, so I thought, I want to give back," he added. "I want to show that I still care about Chinatown."
Wang says business owners and area residents often come out to thank the volunteers for their efforts to take care of the community and for tracking the damage and vandalism trends.
"(Volunteering has) been a really positive experience," he said. "Obviously, it's frightening, and it's really disheartening to see that the state of Chinatown now. Residents and people like me, just visitors are too scared, and the business owners are scared too."
"Hopefully, we can turn it around and hopefully, we can make it a place where everyone's welcome, and everyone wants to come here."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canada Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCAN.
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
'The Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York.
Average rent up more than 10% in July from previous year, report says
Average rent in Canada for all properties rose more than 10 per cent year-over-year in July, according to a recent nationwide analysis of listings on Rentals.ca.
More than 10,000 Canadians received a medically-assisted death in 2021: report
More Canadians are ending their lives with a medically-assisted death, says the third federal annual report on medical assistance in dying (MAID). Data shows that 10,064 people died in 2021 with medical aid, an increase of 32 per cent over 2020.
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche's car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.
Canadian literary figures double down on free speech following Salman Rushdie attack
Canadian writers, publishers and literary figures doubled down on the right to freedom of thought and expression on Saturday, one day after an attack on award-winning author Salman Rushdie that left him hospitalized and on a ventilator.
FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home
The FBI recovered documents that were labelled 'top secret' from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week.
Parent of child with rare form of epilepsy distressed over N.S. ER closures
Kristen Hayes lives close to the hospital in Yarmouth, N.S., but she says that twice in the past month, her son, who has a rare form of epilepsy, has been taken by ambulance to the emergency room there, only to be left waiting.
140 lightning-caused wildfires detected in B.C. over last 3 days, service says
Lightning has sparked more than 100 new wildfires in British Columbia since Wednesday, as thunderstorms rolled through the provincial Interior.
Calgary
-
1 dead following crash in southwest Calgary
Officials say a driver has died after a serious crash early Saturday morning in southwest Calgary.
-
Residents escape Wildwood home struck by lightning during Friday storm
Friday night's thunderstorm had Calgarians in every corner of the city watching the skies, but it was too close for comfort for one family in Wildwood.
-
Calgary Carifest honours Caribbean culture as thousands gather to celebrate
A couple thousand Calgarians wore colourful costumes, played traditional music and danced for hours in the downtown streets Saturday morning to celebrate Caribbean culture.
Saskatoon
-
SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox: expands vaccine eligibility
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.
-
Saskatoon music camp teaches new instruments, gender empowerment
A group of young musicians, creators and performers capped off a week-long camp with performances at the Broadway theatre on Saturday.
-
Committee set to discuss changing city's first Michif-named street
City administration is looking to rename a new Saskatoon street after the word was revealed to have different meanings.
Regina
-
SHA alerts public about elevated risk of Monkeypox: expands vaccine eligibility
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has alerted the public to the elevated risk of acquiring Monkeypox through anonymous sexual contact.
-
Regina city council considering $200K bid to host 2024 Brier
Regina’s city council is set to consider putting $200,000 towards a bid to host the 2024 Brier.
-
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's first confirmed case of Monkeypox not travel-related
At this time, the Monkeypox vaccine is not widely available to the public.
-
Parent of child with rare form of epilepsy distressed over N.S. ER closures
Kristen Hayes lives close to the hospital in Yarmouth, N.S., but she says that twice in the past month, her son, who has a rare form of epilepsy, has been taken by ambulance to the emergency room there, only to be left waiting.
-
Cabin owners in central Newfoundland warned to stop using closed roads
Officials in central Newfoundland are asking people to stop using forest roads to check on their cabins even though the threat of wildfires has eased for local communities and a state of emergency has been lifted.
Toronto
-
About 14 per cent of Ontario hospitals reporting less than a week supply of epidural catheters: Ontario Health
Approximately 14 per cent of hospitals in Ontario are reporting they have less than a week’s worth of epidural catheters in stock, according to an Ontario Health memo sent to hospital chief executive officers on Friday.
-
Police fatally shoot man after woman stabbed at Scarborough home; SIU called in
Toronto police say officers have shot a man after a woman was stabbed inside a Scarborough residence on Saturday afternoon.
-
Brampton teen arrested in connection with murder of Toronto rapper Houdini in May 2020
A Brampton teen has been arrested in connection with the murder of a well-known Toronto rapper who was gunned down in the city’s Entertainment District over two years ago.
Montreal
-
Pull on your cowboy boots: Montreal's first-ever Lasso Fest kicks off
The distinct twang of country music is rining throughout the air of Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend as Quebecer group the Mountain Daisies kicked off the Lasso Montreal country music festival Friday night.
-
Quebec Liberal youth wing wants Bill 96's CEGEP requirement to be optional
"Real issues, real solutions" will be the new slogan of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) for the Oct. 3 elections.
-
85-year-old pedestrian fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in Brossard
An 85-year-old man is in critical condition Saturday after being struck by a car in Brossard, a municipality in Greater Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Queensway shutdown slows traffic across the city of Ottawa
Commuters face slowdowns on several roads in Ottawa this weekend, as all eastbound and westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 are closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood Avenues for the replacement of the Booth Street Bridge.
-
The cost to rent an apartment in these two Ottawa neighbourhoods decreased this summer
As rents continue to rise for one-and-two bedroom apartments in Ottawa and Gatineau this summer, a new report shows rents are decreasing in the Ottawa neighbourhoods of Nepean and Gloucester.
-
Community rallies to help Merry Dairy recover missing ice cream bike
There was a swift response from the community to help find a missing bicycle cart owned by a popular ice cream shop.
Kitchener
-
Speed limit brought down to 40 km/h in several Kitchener neighbourhoods
Those driving through a neighbourhood in Kitchener may want to double check the speed limit.
-
Over 60 cattle killed in barn fire near Alma, Ont.
A total of 67 cattle have been killed after a fire tore through a barn early Saturday morning.
-
WRDSB confirms 'student information was accessed' during cyber incident
Waterloo Region's public school board has confirmed that "certain student information was accessed" during a cyber incident last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Police investigating suspicious death in the city
One woman is dead in what police will only call a suspicious death in the city.
-
Average rent up more than 10% in July from previous year, report says
Average rent in Canada for all properties rose more than 10 per cent year-over-year in July, according to a recent nationwide analysis of listings on Rentals.ca.
-
Search for missing boy ends tragically
Ontario Provincial Police have concluded their search,
Winnipeg
-
Folklorama major fundraiser for local cultural organizations
On top of getting a chance to highlight different cultures, Folklorama is also proving to be an important source of funding for local cultural groups.
-
'When we all join together, that's when true healing takes place': powwow teaches indigenous culture
It was an afternoon of drums, dancing, and reconciliation as 1justcity held its third annual demonstration powwow at Vimy Ridge Park Sunday.
-
BIZ optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtown despite survey showing declining perceptions
A new survey says nearly half of Canadians think their downtown has declined in the last year, but Winnipeg's downtown advocates say they are optimistic about its future, and are working hard to make downtown a safe space for everyone.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lawyer sentenced to 22 months for forging documents including police reports, doctors' notes
A B.C. lawyer has been sentenced to 22 months in jail after pleading guilty to forging documents that he submitted to Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board over a period of nearly 10 years
-
Ukrainian refugee families find friendship, support through B.C. reading club
Ukrainian refugee families in B.C. are being brought together through a specially formed reading club -- and their bond goes beyond books.
-
140 lightning-caused wildfires detected in B.C. over last 3 days, service says
Lightning has sparked more than 100 new wildfires in British Columbia since Wednesday, as thunderstorms rolled through the provincial Interior.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's a bit shocking': Video of legal old-growth harvesting draws frustration on Vancouver Island
As the B.C. government promises deferrals of old-growth logging and protesters push for the end of the practice entirely, videos recently recorded on northern Vancouver Island put the old-growth fight into perspective for the man who shot them.
-
B.C. seniors keep love alive with romantic rides on wheelchair
Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Peter takes Janice for romantic rides on his wheelchair. They travel along the city's bike lanes and waterfront paths, with her sitting sideways across his lap.
-
Victoria police investigating 'sudden death' downtown
Police in Victoria are investigating what they call a "sudden death" in the city Saturday morning.