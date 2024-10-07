Chris Joseph makes appearance at Richard Secord School for Read-In Week

Edmonton Oilers alumni Chris Joseph and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services kicked off Read-In Week at Richard Secord School on Monday.

The former hockey player turned firefighter read "Great Too," a book about a young Wayne Gretzky working on his skills with his coach.

"(I) try to read once in a while, but I don't do it as much as I should," Joseph told reporters after storytime, joking, "Could you tell?"

He said he prefers to listen to audiobooks and podcasts over picking up a book, but that reading to the Richard Secord students on Monday was a great experience.

"It's important because I think the kids like to maybe sometimes hear a different voice from the mom and dad, or the teacher, (and) see that somebody else likes to read as well," Joseph said.

"It's good for this age group."

As Grade 3 student Gio Schaaban is a fan of both hockey and reading, he told CTV News Edmonton he was "excited" to meet Joseph.

Afterward, the class toured an EFRS fire engine.

Throughout the rest of the week, the school will host a number of themed reading days, as well as a March Madness-inspired bracket called Battle of the Books.

It is the 35th Read-In Week.

"The reading skills that they develop here will serve them long into the future," principal Marion Ramsey said. "Things like critical thinking skills, their vocabulary development, even learning about different characters in different places and different experiences. (It) builds a better social and world understanding."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein