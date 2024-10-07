Chris Joseph makes appearance at Richard Secord School for Read-In Week
Edmonton Oilers alumni Chris Joseph and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services kicked off Read-In Week at Richard Secord School on Monday.
The former hockey player turned firefighter read "Great Too," a book about a young Wayne Gretzky working on his skills with his coach.
"(I) try to read once in a while, but I don't do it as much as I should," Joseph told reporters after storytime, joking, "Could you tell?"
He said he prefers to listen to audiobooks and podcasts over picking up a book, but that reading to the Richard Secord students on Monday was a great experience.
"It's important because I think the kids like to maybe sometimes hear a different voice from the mom and dad, or the teacher, (and) see that somebody else likes to read as well," Joseph said.
"It's good for this age group."
As Grade 3 student Gio Schaaban is a fan of both hockey and reading, he told CTV News Edmonton he was "excited" to meet Joseph.
Afterward, the class toured an EFRS fire engine.
Throughout the rest of the week, the school will host a number of themed reading days, as well as a March Madness-inspired bracket called Battle of the Books.
It is the 35th Read-In Week.
"The reading skills that they develop here will serve them long into the future," principal Marion Ramsey said. "Things like critical thinking skills, their vocabulary development, even learning about different characters in different places and different experiences. (It) builds a better social and world understanding."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm off Mexico and threatens Florida, forecasters say.
'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Hurricane Milton has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm. What does that mean?
Hurricane Milton quickly intensified to a Category 5 storm on Monday, reaching the most dangerous rank on what's known as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Sammy Basso, longest living survivor of rare rapid-aging disease progeria, dies at 28
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
Senior charged after minivan set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall
The day after a minivan was set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall, a 78-year-old man has been criminally charged.
Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's mother and a Grammy-winning singer, dies at 91
Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91.
A Canadian woman was recently diagnosed with scurvy. Here are the factors tied to the disease
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should watch for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'Like a war zone': Victim of Calgary townhome explosion speaks out
Less than 48 hours after his Monterey Park townhome was gutted by a fiery explosion, Calgarian Owen DeFoe returned on Monday to see what was left.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in S.E. Calgary leaves boy, 17, dead
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary over the weekend.
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
Lethbridge
-
Officer reprimanded for role in surveillance scandal involving former MLA Shannon Phillips
A Lethbridge police officer involved in a scandal involving former Lethbridge New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips has been reprimanded.
-
Psychiatric patient missing from Lethbridge hospital found
Lethbridge police say a man who escaped from a psychiatric ward at the Chinook Regional Hospital has been found.
-
Slow down! Lethbridge County pleads with motorists in construction zones
While the summer may be over, construction season in Lethbridge is not.
Saskatoon
-
Surge in homelessness and public drug use a result of Sask. government policy: Prairie Harm Reduction
Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says a staff member arrived to work on Thursday morning to find someone at its doorstep, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose.
-
Sask. non-profit taking province to Supreme Court challenging inmate disciplinary actions
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan says it will appear in front of the Supreme Court of Canada this week challenging that the provincial government should not be able to punish inmates in provincial correctional centres for breaking rules based on a “balance of probabilities.”
-
Where to watch the upcoming Saskatchewan leaders' debate
As campaigning continues in the lead up to election day in Saskatchewan, a date and time has been chosen for this year's leaders' debate.
Regina
-
'I have to catch it': Regina resident says city tree is the root of basement flooding issues
Regina resident Murray Yagelniski says a city-owned tree on his property is the root of the issue behind his basement flooding.
-
Sask. non-profit taking province to Supreme Court challenging inmate disciplinary actions
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan says it will appear in front of the Supreme Court of Canada this week challenging that the provincial government should not be able to punish inmates in provincial correctional centres for breaking rules based on a “balance of probabilities.”
-
Sask. Party promises women at-home HPV screening kit as alternative to Pap test in clinic
The Saskatchewan Party says it plans to improve health services for women by providing them with a self-screening kit for HPV as an alternative to the Pap test.
Vancouver
-
Senior charged after minivan set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall
The day after a minivan was set ablaze outside Vancouver City Hall, a 78-year-old man has been criminally charged.
-
Cyber breach at B.C. First Nations Health Authority exposed TB tests, insurance data
The First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia says online hackers gained access to an array of personal information including medical test results and insurance claims during a cybersecurity breach last May.
-
Police investigating suspected homicide on northern Vancouver Island
Major crime investigators have been called to the scene of a suspected homicide in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating suspected homicide on northern Vancouver Island
Major crime investigators have been called to the scene of a suspected homicide in the northern Vancouver Island community of Port Hardy.
-
Cyber breach at B.C. First Nations Health Authority exposed TB tests, insurance data
The First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia says online hackers gained access to an array of personal information including medical test results and insurance claims during a cybersecurity breach last May.
-
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Toronto
-
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
-
Alleged suicide kit salesman files in Supreme Court to contest whether assisted suicide can ever be murder
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
-
Frank Stronach's sex assault case put over until Nov. 4, set to move to Toronto
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who faces multiple sex assault charges, has had his case put over to next month as lawyers work to have the matter moved to a court in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Palestinian and Israel protests at Montreal universities mark Oct. 7
Students and supporters from Montreal universities have two protests and vigils planned to mark the anniversary of the current war between Israel and Gaza.
-
Celine Dion intros Cowboys v. Steelers Sunday Night Football, gets drenched in Gatorade
Celine Dion introduced the marquee Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game before getting drenched by orange Gatorade.
-
McGill agrees to drop legal challenge of law faculty union, ending strike
McGill University has agreed to drop a legal challenge of its law faculty's right to unionize, bringing an official end to a strike during which law professors walked off the job for more than five weeks this fall.
Atlantic
-
Rain and downpours for the Maritimes; Hurricane Milton to impact both Mexico and Florida
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell has details on rain and downpours expected Monday through early Wednesday in the Maritimes, plus an update on Hurricane Milton.
-
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
-
N.S. RCMP charge woman for driving 109km/h in school zone
The Nova Scotia RCMP has charged a 28-year-old woman with stunting for driving 109 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone last week.
Winnipeg
-
Shared Health warns of delays if worker strike happens in Manitoba
Shared Health said Manitobans could expect longer wait times in emergency departments if a strike among health-care support workers goes ahead Tuesday.
-
16-year-old dead following shooting, police investigating
A 16-year-old male has died following a shooting over the weekend.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating discovery of a body along Barrhaven road
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a body was found along a road in Barrhaven. Emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Greenbank Road, at Strandherd Drive.
-
Man injured in Metcalfe stabbing last month dies
The Ottawa Police Service says a man who was stabbed in the village of Metcalfe last month has died from his injuries.
-
Jury begins deliberations in Ayoub trial
The fate of an Ottawa man who admitted to murdering his wife and stabbing his daughter in broad daylight in 2021 is now in the hands of a jury.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. side-by-side driver killed, passenger suffers serious injuries
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash of a side-by-side off-road vehicle east of Parry Sound that killed one and injured another Friday.
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor in northwestern Ont.
A teacher working on a First Nation in northwestern Ontario has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
-
Former North Bay Battalion player, 23, passes away after cancer battle
The North Bay Battalion hockey team is mourning the loss of a former player who died at 23 after a battle with cancer.
Barrie
-
Loose wheel causes collision on Highway 400
One person was taken to the hospital with what police describe as minor injuries after a loose wheel caused a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford on Monday.
-
Allegedly armed man accused of threatening pedestrians in Barrie catwalk
Officers arrested a man accused of pointing a firearm at two people in Barrie over the weekend.
-
Oro-Medonte home considered a loss after fire
The cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a home in Oro-Medonte over the weekend is under investigation.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company responds to surveillance, spyware allegations
In September, CTV News Kitchener reported on Sandvine's deals with autocratic governments, including Egypt, where its tech reportedly helped inject spyware into the devices of government critics.
-
'That is not the Corey that I know': Character witnesses speak at disgraced Guelph Police officer's penalty hearing
The penalty hearing for Guelph Police constable Corey McArthur has heard from two character witnesses, both supporting an eventual return to policing for the officer who has admitted to assaulting a teen who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.
-
Stabbing in Cambridge sends 2 to hospital; 2 suspects sought
Waterloo Regional Police say two groups of people met in the area of Eagle Street North and Laurel Street, and a dispute occurred.
London
-
Suspects wanted in armed home invasion in southeast London
London police are investigating a break and enter and shooting incident that happened this past weekend and are looking for the two suspects involved.
-
$1M from province to help combat homelessness in Huron County
One of the largest affordable housing developments in Huron County's history is nearing completion in Goderich.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs send Easton Cowan back to London Knights
The London Knights have just become instant favourites for another Ontario Hockey League (OHL) championship.
Windsor
-
Lambton students work alongside Detroit Tigers and Red Wings
Students in Sports and Recreation Management at Lambton College have been given the opportunity to work alongside the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Winds through their Fundraising and Sport Sponsorship course.
-
$17,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $17,000 in unreported cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Offender Management Unit apprehends 42 offenders since March
Windsor police are releasing statistics for the new Offender Management Unit that was launched earlier this year.