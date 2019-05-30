

The Alberta government is now reporting that the Chuckegg Creek wildfire is now 230,000 hectares in size. At last count, the fire only measured 150,000.

To put it in perspective, that's about three times the size of the City of Edmonton.

The fire is moving south and southeast away from High Level, prompting evacuations in communities to the south.

Officials have confirmed that the fire has now jumped the Peace River, which is more than 700 metres wide.

