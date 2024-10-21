City approves rezoning for 124 Street lot for tower up to 25 storeys

A redevelopment on 124 Street that could include 25 storey towers is one step closer to reality.

City council has approved rezoning for the lot at 105 Avenue and 124 Street.

Right now, it features a brightly-coloured unoccupied building, a flower shop and some other aging buildings.

The new zoning allows towers up to 25 storeys – with street-level retail space.

Some people who live or work near the site told council they think the development is too much, too quickly for the area, concerned it will disrupt the character of 124 Street.

"We do have strong regulations in our new zoning bylaw around design quality, for example. So we might not know exactly what it looks like, but we can be reasonably confident that it's going to be a high quality building based on the regulations that exist," Ward O-day'min Coun. Anne Stevenson said Monday.

There are no designs for the project yet, only a placeholder image that shows the maximum allowable building size.

A spokesperson involved in the development process says those details will be shared when they apply for a development permit.

There is no timeline for that.