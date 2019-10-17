

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- New lighting has been added to the Rossdale Power Plant as the city continues to revamp the historic building.

The plant will be lit by 35 light stands in the mezzanine floor windows, and 28 lights on the smoke stacks.

“The river crossing has been a gathering place for 10,000 years,” said Geoff Wagner, Senior Manager, Project Development in a written release. “The new, decorative lighting system continues this celebration of our past, and creates excitement for what the building and the site can become in the future.”

The project cost $200,000, with $180,000 of the money coming from a $3.2-million grant for power plant stabilization, and $20,000 from the City’s Lighting Heritage Buildings pilot program.

“It’s wonderful to use lighting to highlight the beauty of this historic industrial structure,” said Erik Backstrom, Senior Planner, Planning Initiatives. “The Rossdale Power Plant is a landmark in Edmonton’s River Valley. It powered Edmonton’s economic development for decades, and will be a key spark to bring new life to the area through the River Crossing initiative.”

Thursday marks the 18th anniversary of the Rossdale Power Plant receiving historic designation. The new lighting will be turned on at 7:03 p.m.