City granted noise injunction as police plan for another convoy protest at legislature Saturday

The City of Edmonton was granted an injunction on Friday to give law enforcement more tools to respond to noise complaints during anticipated convoy demonstrations a day later.

During city council's special meeting about the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, City Manager Andre Courbould said the city was granted an injunction that "prohibits" protesters "from the frequent or sustained sounding of motor vehicle horns" and similar devices.

Courbould said the city applied for the injunction Friday morning in advance of expected demonstrations this weekend. It was approved by a judge and council was informed around 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton police are planning to monitor another convoy demonstration that may clog some city roads on Saturday.

Edmonton Police Service issued a traffic advisory on Friday, warning the protest is expected to converge at the legislature grounds on Feb. 12 and affect traffic at least between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"Significant traffic disruption may include Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Stony Plain Road, Whitemud Drive, Gateway Blvd, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the downtown core," the advisory read.

The protest will be the third such demonstration in support of the "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa.

Between 1,000 and 2,000 people rallied at the Alberta legislature on Feb. 5. The protests snarled traffic in downtown Edmonton for hours and police issued eight tickets for traffic-related violations, like distracted driving and being off truck routes.

Spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said EPS' focus on Saturday will be "to prevent these convoys from developing into situations that actively threaten the safety and security of our community. We are closely monitoring this demonstration and are ready to adapt our response as required."

She also reminded the public that while the demonstrations may cause significant traffic disruptions, 911 should only be called in emergencies.

More details to come...