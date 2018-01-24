The City of Edmonton is holding an open house on Wednesday night to receive feedback for the upcoming Terwillegar Drive redesign.

Area residents are frustrated with traffic congestion during rush hours.

“The congestion is really bad,” Ashley Nichols told CTV News.

Ward 9 councillor Tim Cartmell agrees.

“There’s just too many cars for the capacity of the roadway,” he said.

Cartmell believes the main issue is the roads that feed onto Terwillegar Drive.

Christopher Wintle, the project’s manager, said freeway interchanges require around two kilometres between them. Terwillegar Drive has five major access points, with about half the distance from each other.

“They’re too close together,” Cartmell said.

The city has initials plans for one intersection, but the freeway will take about a decade to be completed.

The next open house will take place in the spring.

With files from Jeremy Thompson