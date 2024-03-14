City, union return to bargaining table; strike pushed back to Friday

The strike by City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library workers has been delayed until Friday.

"The city and the union are engaging in further collective bargaining," the Alberta Federation of Labour said in a statement Thursday morning, hours before picket lines were set to form at 11 a.m.

"The city and CSU 52 agree that the strike notice served by CSU 52 on March 11, 2024, will be amended, such that the new start date and time for the strike will be 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15."

The union confirmed this to CTV News Edmonton as well.

CSU 52 members are expected to work Thursday.

The union served strike notice on Monday.

On Wednesday, the parties remained two per cent apart from a deal.

