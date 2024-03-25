City workers vote to accept new contract, library workers to vote later this week

EDMONTON
    Workers have voted to accept an offer from the city that narrowly prevented a strike.

    Employees will receive a lump sum payment of $1,000 for 2021, a 1.25-per cent increase for 2022, a two-per cent increase for 2023, and a three-per cent increase for 2024.

    Edmonton Public Library workers have been offered the same deal and will vote later this week with results expected on March 27.

    "Our members have voted to accept the negotiated offer from the City of Edmonton for years

    2021-2024 with 77.8 per cent of members voting and 83.5 per cent voting in favour," Civic Service Union 52 president Lanny Chudyk said in a Monday news release. "While it's unfortunate that this process has taken this long, we are glad that it's come to a conclusion."

    The union and the city came to the agreement just hours before employees planned to walk off the job on March 14. 

