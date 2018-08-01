A day after pilots on a WestJet flight approaching the Edmonton International Airport noticed a large drone flying near their aircraft police said an investigation was underway.

Officers were called by Navigation Canada officials at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Pilots on the approaching WestJet flight reported seeing a pallet-sized drone flying off the left wing of the aircraft. The plane was flying at 4,000 feet when pilots saw the drone.

An investigation into the incident is underway, and police are reminding drone operators to follow guidelines set out by Transport Canada.

Anyone with details related to this incident is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).