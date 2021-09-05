EDMONTON -- Edmontonians got a taste of the tropics at the Cocktails and Jerk Festival on Sunday.

The event, taking place downtown at the Roots 107 pop-up park at 101 Avenue and 106 Street, featured live music, dance, Caribbean street food, and specialty cocktails.

Dewayne Taylor, an event organizer, said he wanted to create a festival for those who have been wanting to visit the Caribbean but had to put those plans off due to the pandemic.

“If we can’t go on vacation, why not bring the vacation to the people here,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t able to get the sand and the sea but I got a few of the elements.”

The free festival is family and pet-friendly. Festivities continue until 9 p.m. Monday.