Cold Lake, Alta. opts to forgo ride sharing, stick with traditional taxi system

Cold Lake, Alta., has opted to continue with its conventional taxi system.

Despite interest in exploring alternative transportation options, council voted to leave the existing Taxi Bylaw unchanged, requiring ride-sharing providers to operate under the same regulations as traditional taxis.

“This report here is to start a discussion with city council on whether you would like to [have] administration present some bylaw amendments that would promote alternative transportation modes such as ride-sharing,” said CAO Kevin Nagoya, during the meeting.

He acknowledged the variety of opinions on the issue, adding, “I know that there will be a difference of opinions all over on this issue on what options are available.”

Nagoya also explained that although ride-sharing could be feasible within Cold Lake, it would need to comply with the existing Taxi Bylaw.

He stated, “Some of the ride share programs don’t necessarily work within that context of what a Taxi Bylaw currently is for.” As a result, changes to the bylaw would need to be made to accommodate services like Uber.

Coun. Ryan Bailey raised the question of whether any major ride-sharing companies had approached the city.

“Nobody has reached out . . . There have been complaints lodged with municipal enforcement from some taxis that Uber is existing and practicing in town, a ride share program, so there have been allegations,” Nagoya responded. However, he clarified that no ride-sharing services have been confirmed to be operating in Cold Lake.

Coun. Bailey said he believes there is a need for transportation flexibility.

“When you’re in Edmonton, Uber is three minutes away and you’re away to where you need to go,” he said, noting that while the city’s taxi system is reliable, it sometimes falls short in terms of convenience.

“It’s just about making things helpful for people to get to where they need to go, but not necessarily crushing one industry or another in my mind.”

Mayor Craig Copeland was more hesitant, expressing his preference for keeping the current system.

“I just would rather keep with the taxis and the free transit,” he said, citing efforts made to improve the local taxi system.

Coun. Chris Vining said he did not think ride sharing was a pressing issue at this time. “At this point in time, without there being direct requests - we don’t have an Uber or a Lyft coming in and saying what we want to set up,” Vining said.

He added that it is best to address the matter when it becomes necessary, rather than preemptively changing the bylaw.

“It’ll come around when it comes around and when the time comes, then we deal with it.”

Council voted to maintain the status quo, requiring any ride-sharing providers to comply with the current Taxi Bylaw, meaning they would have to operate as traditional taxis.