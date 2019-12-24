EDMONTON -- The owner of a Subway in Fort Saskatchewan is doing his part to make everyone has a warm meal this Christmas Day, especially those who might not otherwise have one.

“It’s the Christmas season. It could be very lonely if people don’t have family,” said Parminder Sandhu, Subway franchise owner. “We need to be kind to one another and we need to spread the love.”

Sandhu’s Subway will be open on Christmas Day, giving out sandwiches, cookies and hugs.

“There was a lady (who) sat there all day last time. She didn’t have anywhere to go. We loved her company and we celebrated with her and at the end of the day it was a great feeling.”

Sandhu says he got the idea two years ago after a conversation he had with a customer.

“He said, ‘I have nowhere to go for Christmas, can't you open your Subway tomorrow?’ And I said, ‘Well I have no staff for tomorrow,’ and it kind of struck me that he had no family to go to.”

Sandhu, who is Sikh, said the idea was also inspired by langar, a volunteer-run kitchen in a Sikh temple that offers free meals to visitors regardless of religion or ethnicity.

Sandhu said only his family works that day in order to let his employees enjoy Christmas, but that it has turned into something they look forward to doing.

“In a way, it's our way of saying come in, celebrate with us, we are family. You don't have to spend any money or anything, just come celebrate with us and we'll give you a hug and show we care for each other.”

Sandhu said last year, the business gave out around 50 sandwiches and 15 to 20 hugs. He expects to give out more sandwiches this year and hopes to give out more hugs.