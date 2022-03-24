Come Tuesday, Edmonton's food scrap cart collection schedule changes frequency

Garbage

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn

As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island