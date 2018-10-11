All 13 communities in the Edmonton Metro Region have signed a memorandum of understanding, setting in motion a plan to create a Regional Transit Services Commission.

The agreement outlined how communities will work to set up and operate transit routes connecting residents to area municipalities, but leaving local service to existing transit agencies.

The Edmonton-area commission will be similar to systems in major urban centres such as Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa.

“This win/win approach to regional commuter transit service is a great example of how the municipalities are working together to make best use of resources to benefit our citizens, businesses and the environment,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said in a statement.

The province has put forward $3.7 million to support work to set up the commission – with the plan to have inter-municipal transit service running after 2020.