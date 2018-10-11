Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Communities in Edmonton Metro Region sign on to regional transit plan
Leaders from the 13 communities in the Edmonton Metropolitan Region pose with the Memorandum of Understanding for a Regional Transit Services Commission they signed on Thursday, October 11, 2018. (Twitter/Edm Mayor Office)
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 11:21AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 11:38AM MDT
All 13 communities in the Edmonton Metro Region have signed a memorandum of understanding, setting in motion a plan to create a Regional Transit Services Commission.
The agreement outlined how communities will work to set up and operate transit routes connecting residents to area municipalities, but leaving local service to existing transit agencies.
The Edmonton-area commission will be similar to systems in major urban centres such as Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa.
“This win/win approach to regional commuter transit service is a great example of how the municipalities are working together to make best use of resources to benefit our citizens, businesses and the environment,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said in a statement.
The province has put forward $3.7 million to support work to set up the commission – with the plan to have inter-municipal transit service running after 2020.