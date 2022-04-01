Community bands together to support Erindale residents displaced by fire

Community members are reaching out to support people unable to return home after an apartment fire in Erindale this week.

Emergency crews arrived at the four-storey building on 95 Avenue and 182 Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone had to be evacuated as firefighters battled the flames.

EMS treated two people at the scene and took five others to hospital in varying conditions, including a firefighter acting as the fire captain on scene.

Lara Kotowicz, 10, told CTV News Edmonton how she sprung into action once the fire alarms started blaring.

"I was the first one to hear it," she said, adding how her 13-year-old sister Mila was in the shower.

"I immediately ran over to the bathroom door and started banging on the door to tell Mila," Lara said.

Lara and Mila managed to grab their two reptiles and get a leash on the family's dog before evacuating.

"I really didn't know what was going on at first," Mila said.

The girl's parents, Will and Jennifer Kotowicz, were at work when they found out about the fire.

"It was really scary," Jennifer said. "I was on the phone with Mila."

Mila, Jennifer, Lara, and Will Kotowicz share their experience with CTV News Edmonton.

As investigators continue to probe the scene for a cause, the family has not been able to see what's left of their home.

"We bought a few things yesterday, but we really don't have anything," Jennifer added.

The Red Cross confirmed to CTV News that it was assisting 22 people displaced by the fire with emergency lodging, food, and clothing. Volunteers were also helping refer the displaced residents to additional community support.

NEIGHBOURS BAND TOGETHER TO HELP

The La Perle Community League decided to create a central hub to allow residents affected by the fire to connect with others in the neighbourhood if they needed clothes, essential items, meals, or even a room to stay in.

"We had so many neighbours wanting to help, so many people reaching out saying, 'Where do we go? We want to make donations and assist in any way we can,'" said Christa Ruel, community league board member.

"We want to lessen the worry as much as we can for residents in our community."

Kortnee Meek immediately gathered clothes and essential items to donate to the displaced residents.

"The way the world is today, things are already hard enough," Meek said. "To lose everything that you have, your home, your clothes, your everything, I couldn't fathom."

The Kotowicz's picked up some donated clothes Friday, but for them, the threads aret more than something to wear.

"It's so beautiful to see people helping us out and other residents out," Jennifer said. "We are still in shock."