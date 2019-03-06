

Occupational Health and Safety has confirmed that a man who died after a fall at a Leduc apartment complex under renovation fell from a fourth-floor balcony.

The man fell around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene, but ultimately did not transport anyone to hospital.

OHS says it has issued two stop work orders to Homefront Property Maintenance Ltd. Employees are no longer allowed to work at heights above three metres until the employer can demonstrate that workers will be protected when working at heights above three metres.

The employer must also stop all work involving aerial work platforms until they can demonstrate that workers are using appropriate fall protection equipment while operating aerial work platforms.

OHS says the orders will stay in place until they are complied with.

The site has since been released back to the property management company, Kelson Group Property Management.

“We are unbelievably saddened by this event,” said Jason Fawcett, Vice President of Operations for Kelson Group Property Management in a written statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the individual, our contractor for whom the individual was employed and their colleagues. All work has been halted as an investigation is undertaken by Alberta Occupational Health and Safety and we are doing all we can to provide any assistance asked of us.”

Kelson Group says they are working to ensure that staff residents of the building are supported and kept up-to-date with new information as it becomes available.