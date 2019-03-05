

Residents of a Leduc apartment complex are shaken after a worker fell to his death outside their building Monday afternoon.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to an apartment building around 2:20 p.m. after a worker fell.

“I heard a big crash,” a resident told CTV News.

Another resident, Sharon Adams, didn’t see the worker fall, but witnessed people trying to help afterwards.

“They were pumping his heart,” Adams told CTV News.

Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) confirms the 45-year-old worker died, but it did not issue a stop work orders at the site.

A resident who did not want to be identified told CTV News she has witnessed workers moving between lifts and balconies without the required harness and lanyard.

CTV News reached out to the property management company but has not heard back.

The worker who died has not been identified.