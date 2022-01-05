Connor McDavid among 3 Oilers placed in COVID-19 protocol

Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle (13) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday December 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken Boston Bruins' Charlie Coyle (13) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday December 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Edmonton Top Stories