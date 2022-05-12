Connor McDavid among NHL Hart Trophy finalists
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL's most valuable player award.
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team."
Matthews, who earned this season's Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists.
He became the 21st different player in NHL history – and first in a decade – to register 60 goals in a season.
McDavid, who claimed the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s top scorer this season, also established career highs with 44 goals and 79 assists.
The reigning Hart Trophy winner, McDavid never went more than three games without a point.
Shesterkin, who earlier this week was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, as the NHL's best goaltender, had a 2.07 goals-against average, .935 save percentage and six shutouts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
Putin says West is triggering a global economic crisis
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West had triggered a global economic crisis and a wave of ruinous inflation by imposing on Russia the most severe sanctions in recent history over the conflict in Ukraine.
Alabama fugitive corrections official Vicky White died by suicide, coroner's office says
Fugitive Alabama corrections official Vicky White died by suicide, an Indiana county coroner said Thursday, confirming authorities' suspicions that she shot herself after a Monday car chase that ended 11 days on the run with an inmate she's accused of freeing.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted firearm wound, Ashley Judd reveals
In a 'Good Morning America' interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd says her family had agreed that she share the cause of death of her mother, Naomi, who died by suicide at age 76.
Anti-abortion rally to assemble on Parliament Hill amid leaked U.S. court draft
An annual anti-abortion rally is set to converge on Parliament Hill today, a demonstration that typically attracts thousands. The March for Life protest comes as the re-emergence of the landmark Roe v. Wade case in the United States brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.
Poilievre's crypto policy questioned, and other notable moments from the English Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls squared off in the first official party debate on Wednesday night in Edmonton, Alta. From policy conversations to some digs at each other, interrupted at times by a sad trombone buzzer cutting debaters off, here are some key moments from the English-language debate.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Investigation into fossil heist leads to $20K fine from Parks Canada
A Quebec resident has been fined $20,000 for taking 45 fossils from three national parks in the Rocky Mountains, including an internationally known fossil site.
-
Snowpack may be high west of Calgary, but flooding depends on rainfall
Snowpack in the mountains west of Calgary is above average this year, but that doesn't mean the risk of flooding is also higher than normal.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon motorcycle crash leaves man dead
A motorcycle crash has left a man dead, according to Saskatoon police.
-
Cameco takes majority stake in Cigar Lake Mine
Cameco has taken a majority stake in Cigar Lake Mine.
-
Saskatoon real estate company funnelled U.S. expansion cash to cover losses in Canada, investigation finds
Investors thought they were helping to fund a Saskatoon real-estate firm's ambitious expansion into the U.S — but instead, they were helping to keep a failing company afloat.
Regina
-
Regina, southeast Sask. under rainfall warning heading into weekend
Rainfall warnings and special weather advisories are in effect for Regina and other parts of southeastern and east-central Saskatchewan.
-
Wet fields impacting 2022 seeding season in some parts of Sask.: crop report
Saskatchewan producers have 14 per cent of the 2022 crop seeded, according to the latest Crop Report from the provincial government.
-
Regina airport conducting fire training Thursday
The fire department at the Regina airport is conducting live-fire training from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax mayor Peter Kelly fired from role at Charlottetown City Hall
A former Halifax mayor who left office in 2012 amid controversy has been fired without cause from his job as chief administrative officer in Charlottetown.
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
Toronto
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
-
Doug Ford says he'll keep Stephen Lecce as candidate after slave auction revelations
Ontario PC leader Doug Ford says he believes Stephen Lecce is 'sorry' about participating in a fraternity 'slave auction' 18 years ago and will remain the party's candidate in King-Vaughan despite calls from the opposition for his removal.
-
Leafs could win a playoff series for the first time in 18 years tonight
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink of an accomplishment the team, and the city, have been waiting nearly 20 years for.
Montreal
-
Bill 96 amendment for English CEGEP students passes in Quebec legislature
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to language law Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking students at CEGEP.
-
Alleged assailants assault man at his home in Montreal's Nuns' Island
Montreal police (SPVM) say they are trying to understand why two men allegedly assaulted a man in a condo on Montreal's Nuns' Island.
-
Man, 36, gunned down on Montreal street two days before sentencing: reports
Montreal police say a man is dead after he was shot in broad daylight in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
City spending $430,000 to address 'post-construction deficiencies' on seven-year-old pedestrian bridge
Construction is underway on the Max Keeping Pedestrian Bridge to address "post-construction deficiencies", seven years after it opened in Ottawa's east end.
-
RBC closing bank branch in Metcalfe
Royal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa's south end without a bank branch.
-
Three new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health reported 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 22 on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Teen charged for alleged stabbing in Cambridge that sent one to hospital
A teen has been charged and one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Waterloo landmark Sonny's is for sale. Here's the listing price.
A well-known Waterloo restaurant has hit the real estate market.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh harassed following Ontario election campaign stop
A provincial election rally in Peterborough, Ont. ended with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh receiving a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit.
-
Rainfall up to 50 mm and thunderstorms expected in parts of the north
A series of weather alerts are in effect Thursday in northern Ontario from the along the north shore of Lake Superior to both the Manitoba and Quebec borders.
-
Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn't know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Winnipeg
-
Flood regions in Manitoba could be hit with torrential downpours, thunderstorms on Thursday
Manitobans are in for another day of heavy rainfall on Thursday as the province continues to deal with flooding throughout much of southern Manitoba.
-
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths reported, 11 outbreaks in care homes in Manitoba
More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths have been added to the total in Manitoba, as the province reported 11 outbreaks in care homes.
-
Manitoba business group wants tax review; premier says she's willing
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says she is open to the idea of reviewing Manitoba taxes to remain competitive with other provinces.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. gymnast the lead plaintiff in class-action lawsuit against Gymnastics Canada over alleged abuse
A former Metro Vancouver gymnast has filed a class-action lawsuit against Gymnastics Canada and six provincial member organizations over alleged abuse.
-
Public apology issued by B.C. township ordered to pay $350,000 for selling man's property
A small township in B.C.'s North Okanagan issued a public apology Wednesday after being ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for selling a man's property without his knowledge.
-
Vancouver mayor makes final pitch for controversial Broadway Plan
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is making a final pitch to move ahead with a contentious plan that would create another downtown-like area in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Nanaimo nightclub patrons hospitalized after drinks spiked: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning nightclub-goers to be vigilant after two people were hospitalized after their drinks were spiked in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
B.C. Moose Hide campaign: Activists to shut down Victoria street for march to end violence against women and children
The Walk to End Violence event is returning to Victoria on Thursday, and activists are expected to close down a street near the B.C. legislature for the march.
-
Island bakeries coping with rising cost of cooking supplies
Island bakeries are experiencing sticker shock when ordering some of their most common supplies.