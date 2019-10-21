Conservatives take Edmonton Centre in upset over Liberal incumbent
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 9:02PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 9:24PM MDT
CTV News has called Edmonton Centre for the Conservative Party.
Candidate James Cummins was declared winner over Liberal incumbent Randy Boissonnault with 43.5 per cent of the vote at 10:50 p.m.
The Conservative Party has picked up every seat in Alberta, except for Edmonton Strathcona, where the NDP currently leads.
