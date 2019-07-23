A newly-unveiled mural at Edmonton's Corona LRT station is honouring the city's multicultural history.

The artwork celebrates Metis, Francophone and Ukrainian history.

It's one of several makeovers planned for transit centres across Edmonton through the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights.

"This project is a lot about representation in public spaces," said Maigan van der Giessen with the centre. "[We're] making sure communities we don't hear from or we don't see represented are front and centre in our most public spaces."

Artists meet with community members to listen to their stories and turn them into murals.

Corona station is the fourth transit centre to get an appearance overhaul with Clareview station next up for a revamp.