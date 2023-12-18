Court will hear arguments about injunction to stop Edmonton homeless camp removals

A court in Edmonton will hear evidence on Monday about whether to extend an emergency interim injunction granted late last week that briefly postponed the removal of homeless camps.

Lawyer Chris Wiebe, who is co-counsel representing the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights, says the postponement granted Friday only extends until noon Monday.

That's just an hour after Monday morning's hearing, where he says police will have the opportunity to present additional evidence that the removals need to happen now, and the coalition has a chance to rebut the arguments.

The coalition had previously applied for an injunction to stop the removals pending a lawsuit it's launched against the city's encampment removal policy.

The court is scheduled to hear their application for the pause on Jan. 11.

But Wiebe says last Thursday, city police informed a committee of social agencies that work with the homeless about their plan to remove a number of encampments starting Monday morning, and that police asked the groups to stay away during the removals.

He says Edmonton Police Service has argued in earlier documents submitted to the court that the camps pose a fire risk.