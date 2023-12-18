Three men sexually assault man near downtown encampment

Police are searching for three men who sexually assaulted one man near a downtown Edmonton encampment early Saturday morning.

The victim was walking home from an event at around 1:30 a.m. when a man approached him on Rowland Road near the encampment at 95 Street, the Edmonton Police Service said Monday morning.

"As he neared an encampment at that location, he was approached by an unknown male who requested assistance, beckoning the complainant to bushes next to the footpath where Rowland Road bends," EPS wrote in a release. "Two more males then reportedly attacked the complainant, forcing him to the ground and sexually assaulting him. The complainant was able to fight the suspects off and flee the area."

Police are asking drivers with dashcam footage in the area between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. to call them at 780-423-4567.

Descriptions for the three men, who police believe are associated to camps in the area, were not available Monday morning.