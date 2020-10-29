EDMONTON -- Three Edmonton Loblaw employees are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The company says the cases were confirmed on Thursday.

A case was confirmed at the Shoppers Drug Mart on 10907 82 Avenue. The employee was last at work on Oct. 17.

Another case was confirmed at the Shoppers Drug Mart on 6655 178 Street. The employee was last at work on Oct. 23.

The third positive case was confirmed at the Shoppers Drug Mart on 13040 137 Avenue. The employee was last at work on Oct. 24.