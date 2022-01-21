COVID-19 in Alberta: 4 highest hospitalizations counts have all occurred in last 4 days
The four highest counts of patients in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 have all occurred over the last four days, according to the province’s latest data update.
There are now a pandemic-high 1,191 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 277, or 30 per cent, from a week ago.
That 1,191 also includes 107 patients in intensive care units, an increase of 25 from a week ago.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
Also on Friday, the province reported eight more COVID-19 deaths. They were of individuals ranging in age from in their 50s to more than 80 years old and bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths up to 3,429.
There are now more than 61,000 known active cases in the province with more than 3,500 new cases reported over the last day.
Last week, the province introduced a number of new restrictions to testing eligibility with its chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, estimating the true case count was more than 10 times than indicated by PCR results.
Alberta has now administered more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 80 per cent of the population having had at least one dose and 73.5 per cent having had two shots.
More than 30 per cent of Albertans have also received a third dose.
Unvaccinated Albertans are outnumbered nearly four-to-one by those who have had at least a first shot of vaccine, but are many times more likely to experience a severe outcome due to COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.
The next data update is scheduled for Monday and will include weekend data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 Canadians shot, 2 killed, at Mexican resort: local officials
Two Canadians were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Mexican resort near Playa del Carmen on Friday, local officials have reported.
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
Omicron wave may have peaked, but ICU numbers still rising steeply, says Tam
The fifth and latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant may have reached its peak, says Canada’s top public health official, but hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, which lag behind infections, are still climbing.
PM says 24 Sussex Drive in 'terrible condition,' has no plans to live there
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of Canada's prime minister, is in 'terrible condition' and he and his family have no plans to move in during his time in office.
Ukraine invasion a 'suicidal' decision, would be end of Putin's regime: historian
A Russian-American historian says a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine would have 'tragic' consequences for the Ukrainians, and would lead to the end of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.
'We cannot eliminate all risk': B.C. starting to manage COVID-19 more like common cold, officials say
British Columbia is beginning to manage COVID-19 more like the common cold, the province's top doctor said Friday while explaining major shifts in the government's approach to the pandemic.
FBI: Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death
Before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for Gabby Petito's death, according to the FBI.
U.S. House panel obtains 700 pages of Trump records after court ruling
The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has provided a House committee with more than 700 pages of presidential documents after the Supreme Court rejected a bid by former U.S. President Donald Trump to block the release.
Calgary
-
Past the peak? Alberta experts cautiously optimistic as Omicron variant begins downward trend
Alberta’s health-care system remains under extensive strain with more people in hospital than at any previous time during the pandemic, but signs from wastewater analysts suggest the province is slowly beginning to surpass the peak of COVID-19 infections.
-
Former Calgarian who murdered girlfriend in 2002 receives life sentence with no parole for 17 years
Stephane Parent, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in October 2021, was sentenced Friday.
-
Calgary's inconsistent weather continues to cause water main breaks
The City of Calgary says roughly 200 homes, along with many businesses, are affected by water main breaks over the last 48 hours.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy with rare brain tumour dies
A Saskatoon boy with a rare brain tumour who was known for inspiring others in the community has died.
-
Saskatoon couple killed in stabbing was expecting a child, family member says
A 20-year-old man now faces an additional murder charge after another person died from their injuries in hospital.
-
‘I just couldn't believe it’: Sask. woman’s photo cracks top 10 at World Photographic Cup
A Saskatchewan woman is making her mark on a global stage after one of her nature photographs made the the top 10 at the World Photographic Cup (WPC).
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
-
Programming error limited Sask. COVID-19 death, recovery reporting in January
A programming error limited Saskatchewan COVID-19 death and recovered case data reporting in January, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. could hit record high COVID-19 hospitalizations in February: government modelling
Saskatchewan could more than double its record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in February, according to government modelling that was leaked online earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
-
Close to their hearts: Park project to honour lives taken in Nova Scotia mass shooting
Two families linked by the Nova Scotia mass shooting are now coming together on a project designed to remember and honour their loved ones, transforming where they died into a place of peace for the families and the community.
-
Nova Scotia reports a total of 280 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday; 13 in ICU
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with 280 in hospital with the virus on Friday.
Toronto
-
Family releases statement after three brothers die in Brampton, Ont. house fire
The three boys killed in a townhouse fire in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday have been identified by their family and are being remembered as a 'delightfully rambunctious bunch' who were kind and caring.
-
Ontario clinic accidentally gives people six doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one shot
A 75-year-old man is among multiple people in Ontario who say they were accidentally given the equivalent of six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while getting their booster shot.
-
Ontario man who thought he won $1,458 on sports bet shocked by reason he won't get the prize
An Ontario man who recently bet $2 on a long shot and thought he won $1,458 by predicting the outcome of three hockey games was shocked when he was told he didn't actually win.
Montreal
-
'In jail': Teenagers spent 10 days in windowless rooms in Quebec group homes over COVID-19 exposure
Vulnerable teenage girls in a Laval group home were confined to windowless rooms for 10 straight days this month – though they didn’t have COVID-19 – under a provincial directive, CTV has learned. Similar lockdowns happened at other homes, including one for much younger children.
-
Some Montreal tenants have been without heat all week during bitter cold snap
Hydro-Quebec is asking people to cut back their energy consumption during the current bitter cold snap, but one building in Montreal has been without heat for almost a week causing some residents frustration.
-
Man, 33, injured following Montreal North shooting
A 33-year-old man was shot in Montreal North Friday evening but is in stable condition, according to Montreal police (SPVM).
Ottawa
-
Eight-year-old hero saves family from fire that destroys their Ottawa home
A Stittsville family is crediting their eight-year-old son for alerting them to a fire at the home next door, giving them time to escape before the flames spread to their dream home.
-
Car that went through ice pulled from Rideau River
A car that crashed through ice in Manotick, Ont. last weekend has been removed from the Rideau River.
-
No drinks or popcorn allowed when Ottawa movie theatres reopen on Jan. 31
Movie theatres in Ottawa will be among businesses allowed to reopen to 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31, but when they do, food and drinks will not be part of the show.
Kitchener
-
Pornographic images found on Kitchener elementary school playground
Police are investigating after pornographic images were found on a playground at a Kitchener elementary school.
-
'Silenced and punished': WRDSB teacher speaks out about controversial school board meeting
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board, who was removed from a virtual board meeting this week after making what the chair called "transphobic" comments, said the experience left her feeling "bullied, slandered and abused."
-
Grassroots organizations team up to fight MZO in Wilmot Township
After battling a Minister’s Zoning Order in their own communities, several grassroots organizations are taking on another proposed MZO fight in Wilmot Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Algoma University professor recognized with rising star award
A professor at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie is being recognized by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities for her research in health sciences.
-
Manitoulin man in midst of 100 straight polar dips
It's been bitterly cold across much of northern Ontario as of late but one Manitoulin Island man is not letting that stop his bid to inspire others to get out of their comfort zone.
-
Double whammy for Sudbury hospital as number of COVID-19 patients surge
The Omicron surge has hit Health Sciences North hard, with the Sudbury hospital having to deal with two big challenges: more staff off work with COVID-19 than ever, and a surge of patients in hospital with the disease.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
-
Corrections officer charged in death of inmate William Ahmo: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have charged a corrections officer in the death of an inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre last year.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
Vancouver
-
B.C. hospitals can put COVID-positive and negative patients in same rooms: top doctor
Patients who don’t have COVID-19 could end up in the same hospital rooms as patients who do have the virus, B.C. health officials said Friday.
-
Family of Afghan refugees reunited in Vancouver after years of separation
Abdul Bashir Hashimi is starting off 2022 with a full heart. After spending four years separated from his wife and children, they are by his side and settling into a new life in Canada.
-
Canucks could be out up to $1 million per game at 50% capacity
After 38 days away from home, the Vancouver Canucks took to the ice at Rogers Arena Friday for a home game against the league-leading Florida Panthers.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health confirms 1 new COVID-19 death in final update of the week
Across the province, nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, including the one in Island Health.
-
UVic students and staff express concern about return to campus
The University of Victoria campus was quiet on Friday, but come Monday, students will be back as in-person learning resumes.
-
Strike that could have hobbled Island supply chains averted, employer says
A company that ships goods between Vancouver Island and the mainland says a strike by its workers has been averted at the last minute.