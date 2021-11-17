COVID-19 in Alberta: 412 new cases, 3 deaths on Wednesday

EDMONTON -

Alberta reported 412 new cases and three deaths in the province's COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

There are now 516 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 100 patients in intensive care units.

The deaths are spread across three days bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,204. They include that of a woman in her 30s from the South Zone. She is the 48th death in a person under 40. Alberta is averaging about four deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week. Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Among all Albertans, 74.8 per cent of the population have had at least a first dose. And, 70.1 per cent of the entire population have had a second dose. The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Albertans eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot are being reminded to wait at least six months from their last vaccine before getting a third dose to ensure long-term immunity.

Alberta Health is changing how it categorizes vaccinations given the arrival of the one-dose Janssen vaccine in Alberta. Those who get the Janssen vaccine will be counted as having had both a first dose and being fully vaccinated.

A United Conservative backbencher is delivering a blunt warning to Premier Jason Kenneythat his party is in trouble and needs to heed the growing concerns of its members. There is a push within Kenney's party to put him under a leadership review early. The premier has faced rising discontent in his caucus and party in recent months tied primarily to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.