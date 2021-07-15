EDMONTON -- Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Thursday after 6,216 tests were completed.

There are now 578 active cases. The Calgary zone makes up 50 per cent of active cases with 291 while the Edmonton zone has 118. The North zone has 100 active infections while the Central and South zone have 44 and 23, respectively. There are two cases with an unknown zone of origin.

The seven-day average for new cases in Alberta is 41 and the provincial positivity rate is 0.85 per cent.

There are 107 people in hospital, including 31 in ICU.

Fifty-two are in hospital in the Calgary zone while 32 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals in the Edmonton zone. Thirteen people are in hospital in the North zone and the Central and South zones have six and four patients, respectively.

There was one new death from COVID-19 death reported Thursday. Alberta Health told CTV News a female in her 60s from the Calgary zone died from COVID-19 on Dec. 18, 2020.

There are now 2,312 Albertans who have died from COVID-19.

More than 229,700 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Every eligible age group in Alberta for vaccination has 60 per cent of its population with at least a first dose.