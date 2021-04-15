Advertisement
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hinshaw reports 1,646 cases, including 1,020 variant infections
Published Thursday, April 15, 2021 10:58AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, April 15, 2021 3:58PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 1,646 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day count since mid-December.
The province has 16,223 cases and 416 people with COVID-19 in hospital, including 86 in ICU.
Just over a thousand cases from Thursday's count are linked to variants of concern, Dr. Hinshaw said.
Thursday's positivity rate was 9.5 per cent after Alberta Health Services conducted more than 17,000 tests.
Alberta has reported more than a thousand cases for nine straight days.
As of the end of Tuesday, Alberta had administered more than one million COVID-19 doses.
